    • Firefighters put out flames at Burford apartment complex

    Fire truck in Kingsville, Ont. (Source: Kingsville Fire and Rescue/Twitter) Fire truck in Kingsville, Ont. (Source: Kingsville Fire and Rescue/Twitter)
    A fire broke out at an apartment complex in Burford on Saturday night.

    Firefighters, paramedics and OPP were called to Park Avenue property around 10:57 p.m.

    One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

    No details have been shared about the extent of the damage to the building or the possible cause.

    Investigators say the fire has been deemed not suspicious at this time.

