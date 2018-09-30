

CTV Kitchener





Firefighters with the City of Waterloo put together a unique fundraiser on Sunday.

The first-ever Fitness Feed took place at St. David Catholic Secondary School in the afternoon.

Sports demonstrations, an obstacle course and weight training activities were on full display.

Depth Training helped to set up the different fitness activities.

The event was free to attend, but participants were asked to bring a monetary or food donation for the Food Bank of Waterloo Region.

Local athletes attended as well, including players for the Kitchener Panthers, the KW Titans, the St. David high school soccer team, players for Wilfrid Laurier’s football team and the University of Waterloo’s women’s field hockey team.

A massage therapist was also on site to help participants unwind.