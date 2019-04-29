

CTV Kitchener





Firefighters were called to a dairy farm in Wellesley for reports of a fully-involved barn fire.

The call came in just before 6 p.m. to the barn on Lobsinger Line.

Police arrived on scene shortly before firefighters did.

The family who lives on the property has been accounted for, police say, but they did confirm that there are livestock in the barn.

There are expected to be large losses due to the building and the livestock within, officials say.

Lobsinger Line is closed in both directions from Hackbart Road to Moser Young Road.

This is a developing story. More to come.