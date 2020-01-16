Firefighters called to Kitchener rubber factory
CTV Kitchener Published Thursday, January 16, 2020 1:41PM EST
Firefighters at the AirBoss factory on Glasgow Street in Kitchener. (Jan. 16, 2020)
Workers were forced out of a Kitchener rubber factory Thursday due to a fire.
Crews were called to AirBoss Rubber Compounding at 101 Glasgow Street just before noon.
Smoke could be seen coming from a window on the top floor of the building.
No word on the extent of the fire.
AirBoss is a custom compounding company that produces products for the automotive, construction, oil & gas and defense industries.