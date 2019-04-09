

CTV Kitchener





Firefighters in Waterloo were reaching new heights Tuesday as part of a rope rescue training exercise.

Crews braved the windy conditions and gathered at the region’s training campus off of Erb Street.

About 20 firefighters were practicing rope operations training, climbing and repelling off of the burn tower to prepare for emergency situations.

“To do it in a controlled manor like this, with proper supervision, in a very controlled setting is great when firefighters are first learning to use the gear,” explains Jordan Willis, acting captain of Waterloo Fire.

He says in a real rescue setting, crews can face much tougher circumstances, like winter weather or dealing with reduced visibility.

Tuesday marked day two of a five day course. Officials say the rest of the week will include more challenging scenarios.