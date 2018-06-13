Featured
Firefighters battling house fire in Kilbride
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, June 13, 2018 6:46AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 13, 2018 7:09AM EDT
A house was engulfed in flames in the community of Kilbride, east of Puslinch.
Firefighters were called to the home on Blind Line around 4 a.m. on Wednesday.
The Burlington Fire Department along with crews from Hamilton and Milton has been called in to assist with the fully involved fire.
Information regarding injuries has not been released yet.