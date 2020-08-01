KITCHENER -- Firefighters battled a large fire at an industrial building in Kitchener on Saturday.

It started around 3 a.m. at Ground Force Environmental on Ardelt Place.

None of the equipment has been damaged, but some parts of the building are, according to GFL Environmental district manager Heather Roper.

Roper also says no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire and damage estimates are both unknown.

Smoke could still be seen coming from the building as of noon on Saturday, with fire officials still on scene.

GFL owns Ground Force Environmental, which is a Kitchener-based soil and groundwater remediation contractor.