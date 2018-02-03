

CTV Kitchener





A faulty fireplace is being blamed for a fire at Kitchener home.

Firefighters were called to Westmount Road and Union Boulevard shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday.

Flames and plumes of thick black smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the one-storey residence.

“The homeowners had started a fire in their fireplace and a passerby noticed that their roof was on fire,” said assistant platoon chief Jeff Noble.

“There was no indication inside the house that there was anything wrong.”

The passerby alerted the family of three and they fled to a neighbour’s home.

No one was injured.

It took firefighters almost two hours to extinguish the flames.

Noble said the home had a false roof, what he describes as a roof underneath the roof. The flames from the wood fireplace quickly spread through the space. The only damage to the interior of the home was from water.

Damage has been pegged at $300,000 to $400,000.