KITCHENER -- A familiar fundraiser for Muscular Dystrophy Canada is going virtual this year because of COVID-19.

The Kitchener Professional Fire Fighters Association typically hits the streets in the fall, asking people to "Fill the Boot" with donations against the disease.

Pandemic restrictions have forced the association to forego physical donation collection, but that hasn't stopped them from trying to do their part. They've taken the donation campaign online this year, aiming to raise $10,000 for the cause.

"The annual in-person collecting of coins and donations usually makes up a large portion of fundraising efforts to help provide support and resources to local individuals and their families when facing the realities of this group of diseases," a news release from the City of Kitchener read in part.

The Kitchener Fire Department has supported Muscular Dystrophy Canada for decades, raising more than $372,000 to date to support those living with neuromuscular disorders and their families.

More than $107,000 has been collected through the annual Fill the Boot drive.

"Funds are used to help purchase equipment and assistive devices, support groups, advocacy efforts and various other initiatives that support those affected," the city's website said in part.

Donations over $20 will be eligible for a tax receipt, the online fundraising page said.