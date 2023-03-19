Firefighters and police officers face off in fundraiser hockey match

What hopes to be a new tradition is pitting firefighters against police officers for a good cause.

The inaugural 'Lights and Sirens' charity hockey game between Wellington County OPP and Centre Wellington Fire Rescue was held on Sunday.

"Oh it's pretty good," said OPP Const. Kyle Draves. "We have a good working connection and we like to have fun."

The Centre Wellington Sportsplex was packed for the event looking to raise money and donations for the local food bank and Crime Stoppers.

"When Wellington County OPP came to us and said 'would we be interested?' It was without hesitation," said Sarah Bowers-Peter of Crime Stoppers Guelph Wellington. "Of course we were."

The day belonged to the firefighters, who managed to pull away with the 9-3 win.

"Maybe for a little while we got some bragging rights," said David Rutherford of Centre Wellington Fire Rescue. "I hope we have a rivalry and we keep on continuing to play in these games."

Both sides agree that the real winners of the day was everyone who donated to the two causes.

"We continue to have families and households needing our support," said Curt McQueen of Centre Wellington Food Bank. "Since November, our numbers have gone up 20 per cent."

Bowers-Peter says that the cash rewards they provide from Crime Stoppers are mostly made up of fundraising revenue.

They were able to get nearly $900 from the hockey game, while about 300 pounds of food was collected for the food bank.