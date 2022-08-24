Firefighters administer oxygen to cat after blaze in Cambridge, Ont.

Some smoke drifted over downtown Galt Wednesday morning, as firefighters went on the offensive to put out flames and help save a cat’s life.

The Cambridge Fire Department said five stations responded to Walnut Lane, near Concession and Water streets around 7 a.m.

Crews entered a vacant building through the lower level, found fire in the living area and extinguished it.

Five stations responded to the fire. (Twitter/Cambridge Fire)

While no people were found at the site, fire crews did locate a cat on the property.

“We did a primary and secondary search,” said Eric Yates, chief fire prevention officer with Cambridge Fire. “Nobody was found. We did find a cat, we administered some oxygen, the cat is fine.”

A Cambridge firefighter administers oxygen to a cat. (Twitter/Cambridge Fire Department)

Yates said the humane society has since come to pick the cat up.

“The cat’s been saved here,” he said.

Fire officials estimate the fire caused around $50,000 of damage. Its cause is still is under investigation.

Fire officials say no people were found in the building. (Cambridge Fire/Twitter)