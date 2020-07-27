KITCHENER -- A firefighter was taken to hospital to get treatment for heat exhaustion while battling a fire in Cambridge on Monday afternoon.

Crews from all six Cambridge stations were called to the fire on Linden Drive shortly after 2 p.m.

Firefighters from all 6 Cambridge Stations have worked hard to control the fire which has involved 3 rowhouse dwellings. No civilian injuries. 1 Firefighter has gone to hospital with heat exhaustion. CFD Investgators are on scene to determine cause, origin and circumstances. https://t.co/HxvyRWntEv — Cambridge Fire Dept (@CambridgeFD) July 27, 2020

In a tweet, the Cambridge Fire Department said there were three row houses involved in the fire.

At this hour a major Fire in a residential neighborhood in ⁦@cityofcambridge⁩ on Linden drive pic.twitter.com/BcGhTCjs0i — Tyler Calver (@TylerCalver) July 27, 2020

No one else was injured in the fire.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.