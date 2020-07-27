Advertisement
Firefighter taken to hospital for heat exhaustion while battling Cambridge fire
Published Monday, July 27, 2020 2:47PM EDT Last Updated Monday, July 27, 2020 4:27PM EDT
Fire crews respond to a house fire on Linden Drive on July 27, 2020 (Tyler Calver / CTV News Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- A firefighter was taken to hospital to get treatment for heat exhaustion while battling a fire in Cambridge on Monday afternoon.
Crews from all six Cambridge stations were called to the fire on Linden Drive shortly after 2 p.m.
In a tweet, the Cambridge Fire Department said there were three row houses involved in the fire.
No one else was injured in the fire.
Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.