A Brantford firefighter was taken to hospital after being hurt while responding to a call for a house fire.

Flames broke out at a home on Eagle Avenue on Monday evening.

Officials say the firefighter was struck on the side of the face by a piece of brick and other debris.

He suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital but the fire department says the firefighter has since been treated and released.

Brantford Fire officials say a bathroom was destroyed by flames.

The cause of the fire or a damage estimate has not been released.