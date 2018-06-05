

CTV Kitchener





A Cambridge firefighter who went into a burning truck to save one of its two occupants was honoured Tuesday by Gov. Gen. Julie Payette.

Dave Nelson was awarded a Decoration of Bravery for his actions at the scene of a November 2015 collision on Spragues Road in North Dumfries.

He wasn’t on-duty when he noticed the collision, but he immediately stopped his vehicle and ran to help.

“I reacted instinctively and almost mechanically as saving people is what I know and what I do on a regular basis,” he said in a press release.

Officials believe Nelson saved the life of the person he rescued from the truck. A 20-year-old man who was also trapped inside did not survive.