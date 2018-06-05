Featured
Firefighter honoured by Governor General for work at fatal crash site
One person was killed in a crash on Spragues Road in North Dumfries on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2015.
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, June 5, 2018 4:28PM EDT
A Cambridge firefighter who went into a burning truck to save one of its two occupants was honoured Tuesday by Gov. Gen. Julie Payette.
Dave Nelson was awarded a Decoration of Bravery for his actions at the scene of a November 2015 collision on Spragues Road in North Dumfries.
He wasn’t on-duty when he noticed the collision, but he immediately stopped his vehicle and ran to help.
“I reacted instinctively and almost mechanically as saving people is what I know and what I do on a regular basis,” he said in a press release.
Officials believe Nelson saved the life of the person he rescued from the truck. A 20-year-old man who was also trapped inside did not survive.