

CTV Kitchener





Mental health was a big part of the conversation at the annual skills competition for firefighters on Saturday.

More than 300 firefighters from across the province participated in the Firefighters Association of Ontario's convention in Paris, Ont.

The association says this year the convention is about having open and honest communication about mental health.

"There isn't a firefighter than isn't dealing with it, talking about it. It's one of the hottest topics right now, but it's been kept quiet for a long time," says the association's president, Kevin McNeilly.

McNeilly says far more needs to be done to help firefighters living with post-traumatic stress disorder.

This is especially the case for those who work in smaller rural towns because they often know people when they go to an accident in their community.

But many at the convention say events like this are a huge help.

"Even the things that are difficult in our fire departments, we get to hear how [others] have the same difficulties in their fire departments so you don't feel like you're alone out there when you're struggling," says Scott Croome, a firefighter from Brant County who was at the event.

The event also gave firefighters a chance to learn new skills and take part in various games.