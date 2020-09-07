Advertisement
Firearm seized, man arrested for assault: WRPS
Published Monday, September 7, 2020 2:34PM EDT
(Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
A man is facing several charges following a reported weapons incident that resulted in a person being taken to hospital.
Waterloo regional police were called to a reported disturbance around midnight on Friday in the area Pearl Place and Scott Street in Kitchener.
Police arrested the man and charged him with several offences that include assault with a weapon as well as possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from the incident, according to officials.
Police say they also seized a firearm and ammunition.