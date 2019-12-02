KITCHENER -- Police are investigating after an armed robbery at a business in Arthur.

Wellington County OPP says they responded to the incident on Main Street at 10:53 a.m. on Monday.

A tall, slender man reportedly entered the business with his face covered, and officials say that a firearm was seen.

The Upper Grand District School Board says that nearby Arthur Public School is in hold and secure.

Police say the man, who's described as being around six feet tall, wearing a grey hoody and a black coat, was last seen running north towards Foodland.

Shortly after 1 p.m., a suspect was taken into custody in Teviotdale.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say that more information will be released when it's available.