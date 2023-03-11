Firearm brandished at male walking in Cambridge: WRPS

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is investigating after a male said he was approached by an unknown group of people in Cambridge who brandished a firearm.

According to WRPS, the incident occurred while the male was walking in the area of Compass Trail and Maple Grove Road around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, the individuals were in a white van when they approached the male who was walking.

Police said the suspects fled the area, and the male was able to contact police from a place of safety.

According to police, nobody was injured.