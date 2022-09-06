Firearm allegedly pointed at vehicle while driving in Waterloo

Waterloo regional police are looking into an incident that allegedly involved a firearm being pointed at someone while they were driving in Waterloo.

Police say it happened on Westmount Road near Laurelwood Drive on Sunday around 8:15 p.m.

An unknown male in dark-coloured vehicle is reported to have pointed the firearm at another vehicle as they were heading south on Westmount.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing. No further details were provided by police regarding the incident.