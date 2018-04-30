

A large amount of smoke and flame could be visible from areas near Ayr Monday afternoon.

A prescribed burn will take place at the FWR Dickson Wilderness Area on Spragues Road, near the Pinehurst Lake Conservation Area, starting at 1 p.m.

According to the Grand River Conservation Authority, 3.2 hectares of land will be burned. Neighbouring properties will be protected.

The GRCA says the burn is meant to eliminate some native woody plants and non-native grasses in the area, allowing native grasses to take over a larger proportion of the property.

Smoke from the burn could be visible for up to four hours.