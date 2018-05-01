

CTV Kitchener





A south Cambridge street was closed Tuesday evening as firefighters dealt with a fast-spreading fire.

Crews were called to a townhouse on Chalmers Street South around 5 p.m.

By 5:20 p.m., the fire had spread to three townhouses and firefighters were working to stop it from progressing any further.

A five-year-old child and a babysitter had been in one of the units when the fire began. Another was occupied by a three-year-old child and their father.

“Every person got out safe … and we also helped receive a few dogs and a couple cats,” Cambridge fire chief Neil Main said in an interview.

City officials reported around 5:30 p.m. that the fire was under control, although firefighters were expected to remain at the scene for some time dealing with hotspots.

“It looks like four townhouses are severely damaged,” Main said.

Details on the cause of the fire were not immediately available.