Fire spread contained thanks to Kitchener resident shutting door: officials

Kitchener Fire officials say an early morning fire could have been a lot worse if not for a resident shutting the door to a bedroom where the flames were.

Crews were called to the scene on Windom Road around 4:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Flames and smoke could be seen coming from the front of a residence, but Kitchener Fire says they were quickly put out and the scene was cleared by 6 a.m.

Damage estimates sit at $20,000. No one was injured.

Officials did not say if there was a known cause, but mentioned that if the resident of the unit did not close the door to the room where the fire was, there would have been a higher chance of it spreading to other attached units.