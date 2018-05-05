

CTV Kitchener





A fire caused extensive damage to a multi-unit building in the Town of Harriston on Friday night.

Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police and Minto Fire Department responded to the fire at apartment on Elizabeth Street just before 11 p.m.

Guelph paramedics were also called. OPP said one resident was pulled from the building by a bystander and was taken to local hospital with minor injuries.

OPP said the fire started within one of the units in the 13-unit building and it is not being considered suspicious at this time.

All of the residents have been displaced for an unknown amount of time.

Wellington County Housing and the Town of Minto are making arrangements for alternate housing for these residents.

It is not yet known what caused the fire and a damage estimate was not provided at this time.

MintoFire continues to be on scene of a fire in one of the units in an apartment building on Elizabeth St in Harriston. 1 occupant taken to Hospital by Ambulance with minor injuries. Currently working with OPP and County Officials to assist other residents.

— MintoFire (@mintofiredept) May 5, 2018