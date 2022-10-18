Fire rips through Brantford rubber factory property

Flames and plumes of smoke could be seen from Brantford Tuesday night as a fire ripped through a rubber factory property.

On Twitter, the police service said traffic in the area of Henry Street and Middleton Street was being rerouted.

“The public are asked to avoid the area and take alternate routes until further notice,” Brantford police said in the tweet.

Brantford fire department confirmed to CTV News they were called to the scene of a fire at North West Rubber Ltd. on Henry Street around 8:30 p.m.

As of Wednesday morning, police had left the scene, but fire crews remained.

A fire in Brantford on Oct. 18. (Facebook)

Photos of the fire showed large plumes of black smoke rising into the sky.

Brantford fire dispatch said the entire fire department was called to the scene, as well as aerial from counties. In total, four aeiral trucks and five pumpers were brought in from their department.

Steven Kollatos witnessed the fire and said it looked like a scene straight out of a movie.

"It looked like something out of Lord of the Rings. It looked like Mount Doom, just glowing and smoke," he said. "From over 500 feet away you could still feel the heat coming off it.

"There was at least 50 feet of flames shooting sideways and it was spiraling with the smoke."

At the time of the Tuesday fire, both police and fire say there were no injuries, but employees were present at the time of the fire.

"Right now the extent of the damage appears to be in the yards outside of the building, but that's all I know at the time," said deputy fire chief Scott Pipe.

Brantford fire added Tuesday night that they weren't at the stage to investigate the cause yet, it was unclear if homes in the area were being evacuated, and that it was not known how long they would be on scene.

SECOND FIRE AT FACTORY IN THREE YEARS

In 2019, a fire broke out at the same facility near rubber mats on skids sitting in the storage yard. The Ministry of the Environment did air quality tests and did not believe there would be any health impacts to the public from short-term exposure.

According to their website, Northwest Rubber manufactures rubber flooring made from recycled rubber tire.

The Brantford facility opened back in 2010, but the company has been around since 1968.