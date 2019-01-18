

CTV Kitchener





Smoke was still visible on Livingstone Crescent in Cambridge Friday morning, where a home went up in flames the night before.

Crews remained on scene throughout Friday putting out hot spots.

It is expected that the home will be torn down.

Twenty-seven firefighters were called to the scene, where one suffered from second-degree burns.

They were brought to the hospital but later released.

The Ontario Fire Marshall’s office says crews thought the fire was under control when it suddenly spread rapidly on the first floor and trapped four firefighters on the second floor.

Those firefighters had to escape from the second window.

At least $700,000 of damage was sustained to the home.

Thanks to working smoke alarms, the family was able to get out safely.

Video footage show the house completely engulfed in flames.

“This is only on my backyard so chances are the fire can come close to my house,” said next door neighbour Yohann Aziza as he described the scene. “So I was like OK I got to go.”

Crews will continue to tear down portions of the home and look further into what could have caused the devastating fire.

The Ministry of Labour is also investigating.

The Red Cross met with the impacted families on Friday to assess their needs and assist them following the fire.