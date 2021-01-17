Advertisement
Fire marshal looking into cause of Guelph apartment fire
Published Sunday, January 17, 2021 12:32PM EST
The Ontario Fire Marshal is investigation the cause of a Guelph apartment complex fire. (CTV Kitchener) (Jan. 16, 2021)
KITCHENER -- The cause of a fire at a Guelph apartment complex is being looked into by the Ontario Fire Marshal.
Emergency crews were called to the incident on Woolwich Street near Eramosa Road just after 1 a.m. on Saturday.
No injuries were reported.
Two Ontario Fire Marshal investigators have been sent to the scene to try to determine the cause.