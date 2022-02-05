Fire investigation closes part of major Kitchener street
An investigation into a fire caused part of a major Kitchener street to be blocked off.
Waterloo regional police tweeted about an incident on Charles Street around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
They asked for people to avoid the area between Benton and Eby Streets.
The road reopened just before 9 p.m.
It's not clear yet if anyone was injured.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Demonstrators descend on Ottawa as 'freedom convoy' protests spread beyond capital
As more rallies protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions were held in several major cities, authorities released more information about an incident in which four people were injured at a demonstration in Winnipeg and reported one arrest at a mass gathering in Toronto.
LIVE | Latest updates: Protests in Ottawa and provincial capitals
Demonstrators, some with trucks, returned to Ottawa on Saturday to bolster the ranks of the week-long 'freedom convoy' protest..
Toronto protest against vaccine mandates takes over some downtown streets
The sound of honking trucks echoed through the streets of downtown Toronto Saturday as a large crowd of protesters descended upon the city to demand the end of COVID-19 restrictions.
'Disaster' if Russia cuts gas supply to Europe, Putin 'a bully': Ukrainian energy giant CEO
Europe gets a third of its natural gas from Russia and much of it passes through Ukraine. Cutting off supply in the winter -- when millions use natural gas to heat homes -- could be a disaster, says the CEO of Ukraine's largest oil and gas company.
Race for the next Conservative leader begins as Poilievre announces his bid
Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre has launched his bid for the party's leadership by declaring he's running to be the next prime minister.
This is what Toronto's anti-mandate protests looks like
A large group of people gathered in Toronto on Saturday to protest against vaccine mandates in Canada.
'We need an additional surge of resources:' Ottawa police chief
An estimated 1,000 vehicles and 5,000 people packed Parliament Hill and downtown streets Saturday afternoon for the ninth day of the "Freedom Convoy" protest.
Protesters against COVID-19 restrictions snarl downtown Edmonton traffic, force businesses to close for the day
For the second week in a row, hundreds of people and vehicles flooded downtown streets to support Ottawa 'freedom convoy' demonstrations, prompting some businesses to close for the day.
1 arrested, 4 injured after hit-and-run at Freedom Convoy rally outside Manitoba Legislature Friday
A Headingley, Man., man is in police custody after four people were injured in a hit-and-run outside the Legislature in Winnipeg.
London
-
'February and Forever': The hope is Black History awareness goes beyond 28 days
London West MP Arielle Kayabaga is one of those being recognized in her hometown as Black History month celebrations begin.
-
'We need them'. Londoners rally to support health care workers
At the beginning of the pandemic, health care workers were often being celebrated and called 'heroes'
-
Ontario reports another drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations
Ontario is reporting another drop in the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 as pandemic pressure on the province's health-care system continues to ease.
Windsor
-
Wheatley residents face longer displacement
Officials anticipate needing eight more weeks to examine whether the gas that caused an explosion in Wheatley on August 26th of last year originates from a single or multiple sources.
-
-
Skating across Ontario for Alzheimer's society
Steve McNeil hit the ice in Windsor at Charles Clarke Square at the stroke of midnight Saturday and skated for nineteen hours and twenty six minutes
Barrie
-
Second trucker rally slow-rolls through Barrie
For the second weekend in a row, supporters turned out for a freedom rally in Barrie on Saturday.
-
Child’s heartfelt letter to hockey team leads to backyard rink
Grade 4 student Bryson Peterson now has his own backyard rink after winning a contest from the Collingwood Blues’ hockey team.
-
Walk-in appointments now available for Simcoe Muskoka residents looking to get their third dose
Walk-in appointments are now available for Simcoe Muskoka residents looking to get a COVID-19 booster shot.
Northern Ontario
-
Martial arts seminar returns in North Bay
Marceau’s Martial Arts held its eighth annual seminar with hopes of continuing to grow the sport in the north.
-
Questions remain for Sault Ste. Marie as recycling transition deadline looms
Sault Ste. Marie has questions it would like answered as it looks to transition its blue box and hazardous waste programs to full producer responsibility next year.
-
No incidents during slow-roll protest, Sudbury police say
Greater Sudbury Police say a slow-roll protest in the city Saturday has ended without incident.
Ottawa
-
'We need an additional surge of resources:' Ottawa police chief
An estimated 1,000 vehicles and 5,000 people packed Parliament Hill and downtown streets Saturday afternoon for the ninth day of the "Freedom Convoy" protest.
-
Race for the next Conservative leader begins as Poilievre announces his bid
Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre has launched his bid for the party's leadership by declaring he's running to be the next prime minister.
-
Hearing into lawsuit to stop convoy horns in Ottawa adjourned to Monday
A hearing into a proposed class-action lawsuit seeking an injunction to silence the constant honking of horns as part of the "Freedom Convoy" protest in downtown Ottawa has been adjourned until Monday.
Toronto
-
Toronto protest against vaccine mandates takes over some downtown streets
The sound of honking trucks echoed through the streets of downtown Toronto Saturday as a large crowd of protesters descended upon the city to demand the end of COVID-19 restrictions.
-
This is what Toronto's anti-mandate protests looks like
A large group of people gathered in Toronto on Saturday to protest against vaccine mandates in Canada.
-
OLG announces where $30 million Lotto Max ticket was bought in Ontario
The winning $30 million Lotto Max ticket for Friday's jackpot was sold in Ontario and here's where.
Montreal
-
21 infractions and one arrest on third day of Quebec City version of 'freedom convoy' protests
What started as a small group of trucks grew to include dozens of big rigs as the Quebec version of the 'freedom convoy' entered its third day in the provincial capital.
-
Sharp increase in children admitted to hospital due to COVID-19
Although the number of hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 has dropped significantly in Quebec, young children with the virus are being admitted at record-breaking rates.
-
21-year-old died in Quebec prison over untreated ear infection, family believes
The death of a 21-year-old in a Montreal prison in December went unreported, garnering no headlines, but his family says it was needless—and that Quebecers should know about the kind of troubling prison conditions they believe led to it.
Atlantic
-
Another winter storm batters Atlantic Canada as officials warn of widespread outages
Much of southwestern Nova Scotia faced freezing rain and power outages on Friday as a slow-moving storm hovered over Atlantic Canada.
-
New Brunswick reports six additional COVID-19 related deaths Saturday
New Brunswick reported six additional death related to COVID-19 on Saturday.
-
N.S. reports total of 102 people in hospital due to COVID-19 as of Saturday
On Saturday, Nova Scotia is reporting a total of 102 people admitted in hospital due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit. This includes 14 people in the ICU.
Winnipeg
-
'It's tough to see it go': Business residents of Kirkwood Block trying to move on following fire
Businesses located inside the Kirkwood Block building are trying to figure out the next steps after the historic building was destroyed in a massive fire on Feb. 2.
-
1 arrested, 4 injured after hit-and-run at Freedom Convoy rally outside Manitoba Legislature Friday
A Headingley, Man., man is in police custody after four people were injured in a hit-and-run outside the Legislature in Winnipeg.
-
Long-time city councillor John Orlikow to run for mayor
A long-time city councillor who has notched 13 years of experience on his belt has decided he wants to take the next step.
Calgary
-
Coutts, Alta., border protest constantly 'in flux', RCMP says
A protest against a vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers and COVID-19 health restrictions near the Canada-U.S. border in Alberta shows no signs of dispersing approximately a week after it began.
-
Calgary police building stronger relationship with East African youth community
Members of Calgary's East African community are joining hands to celebrate Black History Month and build stronger relationships with law enforcement.
-
RCMP investigate serious collision during southern Alberta convoy protest
Emergency crews had to extract an injured man from his vehicle after a crash involving a farm tractor during a Saturday southern Alberta convoy protest.
Edmonton
-
Protesters against COVID-19 restrictions snarl downtown Edmonton traffic, force businesses to close for the day
For the second week in a row, hundreds of people and vehicles flooded downtown streets to support Ottawa 'freedom convoy' demonstrations, prompting some businesses to close for the day.
-
Alberta mother granted right to vaccinate immunocompromised son after father's objections
An Alberta mother was granted complete control of all medical decisions for her immunocompromised son after the child's father did not want him vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Red Deer woman killed while trying to stop theft of her vehicle: RCMP
A 30-year-old woman is dead after she tried to stop the thief who stole her vehicle in Red Deer on Tuesday, Mounties said.
Vancouver
-
B.C. Liberals elect former cabinet minister Kevin Falcon as next leader
Former cabinet minister Kevin Falcon has won the leadership of the B.C. Liberal party.
-
'I got nothing to lose, except my life': B.C. cancer patient says health system is leaving him to die
Luke Harris is only 38 and has already beaten cancer once, but he’s now been told he only has a few months left to live.
-
At least 5 caught in avalanches in B.C. backcountry; 2 in critical condition
At least five people were caught up in avalanches in the backcountry near Pemberton, B.C., Saturday, according to BC Emergency Health Services.