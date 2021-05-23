KITCHENER -- A fire inside a barn in the village of St. Jacobs has caused $20,000 in damage to the building.

Emergency crews were called to the scene in the area of Hawesvilles Road just before the noon hour on Sunday.

Officials say the fire started inside a chip truck that was being started up for the first time this season.

From there it spread into the barn’s trusses, but crews managed to put it out.

No injuries were reported.