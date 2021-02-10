Advertisement
Fire in piece of equipment at Beresford Box
Published Wednesday, February 10, 2021 2:37PM EST
The fire marshal is investigating a fire at Beresford Box in Waterloo
WATERLOO -- The Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating a fire at a Waterloo manufacturing facility.
The fire broke out at Beresford Box on Kumpf Drive just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Officials say the fire caused more than $500,000 in damage.
The company's president says no one was hurt and the fire was contained to one piece of equipment.