Fire in Kitchener townhome prompts large emergency response

Emergency crews on scene of a fire on Fergus Avenue in Kitchener. (Tyler Kelaher/CTV Kitchener) (Mar. 26, 2022) Emergency crews on scene of a fire on Fergus Avenue in Kitchener. (Tyler Kelaher/CTV Kitchener) (Mar. 26, 2022)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Rocket attacks hit Ukraine's Lviv as Biden visits Poland

Russian rockets struck the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday while U.S. President Joe Biden visited neighbouring Poland, a reminder that Moscow is willing to strike anywhere in Ukraine despite its claim to be focusing its offensive on the country's east.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver