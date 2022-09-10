Fire in Kitchener displaces family of six

A house fire in in east Kitchener has displaced a family of six.

The Kitchener Fire Department said they were called to the fire on Misty Crescent around 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

Fire officials said the family was not home at the time and there were no injuries.

Damage from the fire is estimated at $300,000 to $400,000.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause.