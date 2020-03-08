KITCHENER -- An early morning fire at a three-storey apartment building is estimated to have caused $400,000 in damage.

Kitchener fire crews were called to 42 Yager Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported. All residences were displaced due to smoke.

Officials say the fire was accidental, and while the cause is not confirmed, they figure careless smoking on a balcony is to blame.

The fire started on the second floor balcony, spread up to the third floor, and broke into both apartments.

The damage is mainly on the exterior, according to officials.