Damage is estimated at $20,000 following fire at a business in Kitchener.

Emergency crews were called to the Kingsway Drive convenience store around 2 p.m. Wednesday in response to a fire.

Officials say the fire was quickly contained, with the bulk of the damage being done to the building’s exterior. Nobody was hurt.

Careless smoking has been determined to be the cause of the fire.