Fire in Kitchener blamed on careless smoking
Firefighters battle a fire at a plaza on Kingsway Drive in Kitchener on Thursday, June 14, 2018.
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, June 14, 2018 12:23PM EDT
Damage is estimated at $20,000 following fire at a business in Kitchener.
Emergency crews were called to the Kingsway Drive convenience store around 2 p.m. Wednesday in response to a fire.
Officials say the fire was quickly contained, with the bulk of the damage being done to the building’s exterior. Nobody was hurt.
Careless smoking has been determined to be the cause of the fire.