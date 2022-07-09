Fire in downtown Kitchener closes intersection, causes power outage

The Kitchener Fire Department is responding to a fire in Downtown Kitchener that has resulted in road closures and a power outage.

Crews are battling the fire at a house on the corner of Benton Street and St George Street.

Roughly 10 fire trucks were called to the scene.

The Kitchener Fire Department extinguishes a fire at the corner of Benton Street and St George Street. (Chris Thomson/ CTV Kitchener)

Waterloo regional police say Queen Street is closed from Courtland Avenue to Church Street and St. George Street is closed from Benton Street to Cedar Street South.

Kitchener Wilmot Hydro reported an outage in the area affecting 1,350 customers.

The outage started at 7:45 p.m.

As of 8 p.m., the hydro map gave an estimated restoration time of 10:45 p.m.

This is a developing story.