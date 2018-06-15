

CTV Kitchener





Two workers were able to escape a significant fire in Cambridge Thursday night.

Twenty-one firefighters from four stations were called to a business on Bishop Street North near Concession Road around 8:15 p.m.

When they arrived, they found flames and smoke coming from the building.

The firefighters were able to put the fire out, limiting the damage to one section of the building.

The fire is believed to have been caused by improperly discarded cigarettes.

Damage is estimated at $50,000.