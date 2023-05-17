Fire in Cambridge neighbourhood leads to police presence

Armed officers were seen combing through a Cambridge neighbourhood following a fire.

Waterloo regional police tweeted they were on scene of a fire on Alison Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Roughly two hours later, they said they would have an increased presence in the area as they look for a male subject in connection to the investigation.

At around 10:30 a.m. on Wedesday, several police cruisers could be seen on Alison Avenue and Elgin Street North.

Viewer pictures show police with a canine unit in the area as well as firetrucks on the scene.

Neighbours told CTV News they were getting very little information about what was happening, but saw armed officers going through backyards.

Waterloo regional police at a fire in Cambridge. (May 16, 2023)

In a tweet posted by WRPS on Wednesday morning, police said they are continuing to search for an outstanding male in relation to the fire.

"A fire broke out at the residence, and it is believed the male left the home," the tweet reads.