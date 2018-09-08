

CTV Kitchener





One person has been taken to hospital after an early morning fire in Simcoe.

Firefighters were called to an apartment building on Grove Street, between Head and Metcalfe Streets, just before 10 a.m.

“It was pretty much flaming out the window and horrible smoke was coming out of the front of the building,” says neighbor Barb Morgan.

It’s not the first time a fire has started at this address.

“There was another fire in the same apartment,” says neighbor Julie Wheaton. “This is the second time this has happened here.”

Those who saw the flames ran to the building to alert residents.

Robert Robins says he banged on the doors of two apartments. “I didn’t stop until [my friend] answered the door, because I guess he was sleeping.”

The woman who lived in the unit where the fire started was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Two cats died in the fire and another was revived by rescuers.

“They put a gas mask on, they gave it water, they were really good,” said Barb Morgan.

Fire officials say the building did have working smoke alarms.

At least seven units were damaged.

“There’s water damage in several units,” says Joh Verboom with Norfold County Fire. “Smoke damage throughout a lot of the building.”

Residents don’t yet know when they’ll be allowed to return.

While the cause of the fire has not yet been determined officials say it’s not considered suspicious.