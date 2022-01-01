Fire destroys workshop in Wellesley Township

MILLBANK -

Fire crews from two townships spent the first day of 2022 responding to a New Year's fire that destroyed a workshop in Wellesley.

The building on Road 116 belonged to Pine Creek Cabinets. No one from the company was interested in commenting.

According to a social media post from Bill Hunter, the fire chief for the Perth East Fire Department and West Perth Fire Department, mutual aid was requested, with his departments sending a tanker in to help with the effort.

Smoke was still rising from hot spots on the property Saturday afternoon.

There is no information yet on a cause or how much damage was done.