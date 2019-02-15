

CTV Kitchener





An early morning fire destroyed a home in Kitchener’s Pioneer Park neighbourhood.

Kitchener Fire officials say they received a call about a fire in the basement in a home on Mill Park Drive just before 1:30 a.m..

They say the fire quickly spread through the house causing severe damage.

All five occupants in the home made it out uninjured.

Kitchener Fire was still on scene this morning with an aerial truck spraying the house.

No word yet on what started the fire, and no official damage estimate.