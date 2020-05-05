KITCHENER -- Five residents are looking for another place to live after their Elmira group home was destroyed in a fire on Tuesday afternoon.

The home, which is owned and operated by Elmira District Community Living, is for adults with developmental disabilities.

Five residents and three staff members were inside the home at the time of the fire.

Officials say all of them escaped unharmed.

Firefighters from Elmira, Floradale and St. Jacobs were called to the First Avenue property, between Robin Drive and Flamingo Drive, around 2:40 p.m.

When they arrived on scene, flames were already shooting out of the roof.

Woolwich Fire Chief Dale Martin believes the fire started in a storage shed beside the house, but everyone inside wasn’t aware of the situation until a passerby saw the smoke and ran inside to alert staff members.

Witnesses saw some of those workers taking residents out of the building in wheelchairs.

Patti Lehman and Elizabeth Jameson say they were shocked by how quickly the fire spread through the home.

“The amount of time it took was so little, for an entire house to be gone. Decimated. The only thing that hasn’t happened is the roof hasn’t collapsed. But I wouldn’t be surprised if that didn’t happen shortly.”

Elmira District Community Living says the five residents have been taken to another home. However it may be hard for them, especially one resident who has lived in the building since it opened.

No damage estimate has been released but Martin says he expects the building to be total loss.