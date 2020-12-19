Advertisement
Fire destroys building on a rural property near Milverton
Published Saturday, December 19, 2020 3:26PM EST
The scene of a fire on Perth Road 119, near Milverton, on Dec. 19, 2020.
KITCHENER -- Firefighters say no animals were injured after a fire broke out Saturday at a rural property near Milverton.
Crews were called to Perth Road 119, just east of Brunner, around 1 p.m.
They say the structure was already fully-involved by the time they arrived on scene.
The flames were extinguished a short time, but the building was completely destroyed.
The cause of the fire has not yet been released.