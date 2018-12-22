

CTV Kitchener





Officials believe someone deliberately set fire to an abandoned home near Arthur.

Crews were called to the property on 5th Line, between Wellington County Road 109 and Side Road 25, Friday night.

“It was partially collapsed upon our arrival,” said David Guilbault, the fire chief for Wellington North.

No one was living in the home at the time of the fire but neighbours were concerned because stray animals were known to hang around the property.

Andrea Goss, who works as a pet groomer, was asked by a friend to check up on the animals.

“They used to belong to the people that lived in the house,” said Andrea Goss. “They have been put into a nursing home so there’s nobody here to feed the animals, so I have been feeding them.”

A black cat is still missing but Goss found a dog whom she has named Buddy.

She’s now looking for a home for Buddy.

Firefighters say they struggled to extinguish the flames due to snow and high winds.

They were on scene until 3:30 a.m.

The Ontario Fire Marshall has been called in to investigate.

Damage is estimated at $250,000.