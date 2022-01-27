Fire damages two units at A Better Tent City

KITCHENER -

Two housing units at A Better Tent City in Kitchener were damaged Thursday in a fire.

Emergency crews were called to 49 Ardelt Ave. around 3:18 a.m.

A few minutes later, an officer with the Waterloo Regional Police Service was driving on Highway 7/8 when he noticed the flames. He pulled over to the side of the road, hopped a fence, and ran towards the site.

No was inside the affected units, but police say Const. Nolan Di Diomete helped several people before other first responders arrived on scene.

The officer was the only one taken to hospital for minor injuries he received from scaling the fence.

"We are incredibly proud of the quick-thinking actions of Constable Nolan Di Diomete," said Police Chief Bryan Larkin in a media release. "[He] showed bravery in running towards the fire and ensuring the safety of residents."

Site director Nadine Green said the fire caught residents of A Better Tent City off guard.

"People were in shock that they didn't hear or see anything," she said. "It was very cold, so it just puts residents out."

A Grand River Transit bus was brought in so residents had somewhere warm to stay while crews worked to put out the flames.

One of the housing units was severely damaged by the fire while another had minor damage.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service said the damage estimate is at least $5,000, while Kitchener Fire put it closer to $20,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but police don't believe it is suspicious.