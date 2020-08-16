KITCHENER -- Firefighters were called to put out two structure fires in Woodstock overnight, with the damage from the pair totaled at around $240,000.

The first fire was at a detached garage, where fire crews were able to get the flames under control on Saturday night. The damage done to that fire is estimated at around $40,000.

According to a news release, the fire was caused by an improperly-discarded cigarette, which was thrown into some nearby mulch.

Officials are reminding people never to flick a cigarette into mulch or shrubbery, and to ensure that they're put out in a non-combustible container instead.

The other fire happened hours later at around 1:47 a.m. at the Len's Mill Store at 80 Norwich Ave.

Crews responded to an activation alarm, and arrived on scene to find a fire that was spreading within the store and on the inside of an exterior wall.

The building's sprinkler system was activated and helped keep the fire under control until 20 firefighters were able to arrive and contain the rest of the fire.

Officials say that most of the building was saved, but that the damage is estimated at around $200,000. They're still investigating what caused the fire.