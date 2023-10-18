Kitchener

    • Fire crews respond to Guelph encampment fire and garbage fire

    GUELPH FIRE

    Guelph police say they responded to two separate fires around the same time on Wednesday, one was at an encampment and the other was a garbage fire.

    Police said the first call came in at around 12:35 p.m., where officers said there was a structure fire at an encampment north of York Road near Watson Parkway North. Police said the fire spread to the surrounding bush.

    Two people were found in the area of the encampment and were removed for their safety while fire crews extinguished the fire.

    There were no injuries reported.

    Around the same time, there was a garbage fire. Police said it was separate from the encampment fire but happened in the same area.

    Viewer video shows smoke billowing from the area. 

