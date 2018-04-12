

CTV Kitchener





Fire crews from Waterloo responded to reports of smoke in the area of Albert Street just after 10:00 p.m. Wednesday night.

Officials say that damage could have been much worse if they didn’t respond as quick as they did.

Crews remained on scene overnight to put out any hotspots, they will stay there throughout the day investigating into a cause.

There is no word on any damage estimate but there appears to be smoke damage inside the building.

Waterloo Fire wouldn’t say if the fire was suspicious or not. No injuries were reported in the incident.