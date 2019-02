CTV Kitchener





Skating on frozen bodies of water on a cold winter day can be fun, but it also poses a risk.

The Kitchener Fire Department was out practicing ice rescues to make sure it is prepared for any emergencies.

Firefighters were training at Kolb Park in Kitchener along the Grand River on Wednesday morning, putting into practice nearly a month of training.

“When you’ve got this kind of temperature in someone’s in the water, they really only have so much time, minutes, so obviously trained personnel have to get out here and quickly mitigate and get them out of the water as soon as possible,” explains training officer Franz Tschogel.

Using real-life scenarios, firefighters were practicing to qualify for the highest level of ice water rescue certification.