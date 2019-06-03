Featured
Fire crews called to Cambridge manufacturer
Fire crews were called to a Cambridge manufacturer around 2:30 a.m.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, June 3, 2019 7:42AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 3, 2019 8:25AM EDT
Officials continue to investigate an early morning fire at Arriscraft in Cambridge.
The call to the manufacturer on Speedsville Road came in around 2:30 a.m.
Employees were evacuated and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire and amount of damage are still unknown.
Speedsville Road was closed from Royal Oak Road to Rogers Drive, but has since been reopened.