Fire crews called to Cambridge Frito-Lay plant
The Frito-Lay plant in Cambridge. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) (Jan. 11, 2022)
CAMBRIDGE -
An industrial oven fire at the Frito-Lay plant in Cambridge sparked a response from emergency crews Tuesday evening.
People inside the building at the time of the fire were able to safely get out once the alarm went off.
No injuries were reported. Officials say the fire was contained to the oven.
Investigators are expected to be back at the plant Wednesday morning to determine the cause of the fire and damage estimate.
