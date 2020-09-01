KITCHENER -- The Woodstock Fire Department is battling a large fire at the Woodstock Agricultural Society and Fairgrounds.

The fire broke out on Tuesday evening.

Firefighters are fighting a large fire at Woodstock Fairgrounds. Please give all emergency responders room to work and avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/436kkxHo4K — Woodstock Fire Dept (@WoodstockFireDe) September 2, 2020

There are reports that some structures are fully engulfed in flames.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Nellis Street between Clarke and Arthur Streets. They say the situation is "fluid" and crews will likely be on scene for several hours.

This is a developing news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.