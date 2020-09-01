Advertisement
Fire crews battling large fire at Woodstock Fairgrounds
Published Tuesday, September 1, 2020 8:42PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, September 1, 2020 8:52PM EDT
Fire crews battle a blaze at the Woodstock Fairgrounds on Sept. 1, 2020 (Source: Woodstock Fire Department)
KITCHENER -- The Woodstock Fire Department is battling a large fire at the Woodstock Agricultural Society and Fairgrounds.
The fire broke out on Tuesday evening.
There are reports that some structures are fully engulfed in flames.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Nellis Street between Clarke and Arthur Streets. They say the situation is "fluid" and crews will likely be on scene for several hours.
This is a developing news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
